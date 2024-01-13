Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at $401,172,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 1,090,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

