Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $41.21. 5,691,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

