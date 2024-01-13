AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Boosted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 501,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.