Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

EOG stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.05. 3,010,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

