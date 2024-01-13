Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 210.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

