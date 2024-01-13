W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Decreased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

