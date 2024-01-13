Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRV traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $195.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average of $171.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

