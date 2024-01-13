Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

