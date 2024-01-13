Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $144.81 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Airbnb worth $144,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,355,967 shares of company stock worth $186,341,686 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.