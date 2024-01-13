Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

