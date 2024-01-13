Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $49.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,502.40. The company had a trading volume of 167,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,368. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,304.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3,091.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,222.16 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

