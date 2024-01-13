Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $120,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,927. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $44.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

