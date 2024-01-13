Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VOO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.80. The company has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.