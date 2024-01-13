Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.80. The company has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

