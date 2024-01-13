Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases 1,734 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up about 6.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 205,321 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $12,116,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 86,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $3,288,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,601. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

