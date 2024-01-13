Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Boosted by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $24,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $835,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 739,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,728. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

