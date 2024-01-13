Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 126,038 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

