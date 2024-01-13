Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.14. 312,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

