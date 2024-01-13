Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Cut by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC remained flat at $28.97 on Friday. 1,304,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,418. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

