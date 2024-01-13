ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,006 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up approximately 4.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ remained flat at $9.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,924,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

