Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $30.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,709 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 74,344,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

