Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $862,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 210.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

