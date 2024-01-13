SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 698,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,882. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

