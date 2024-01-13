Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 77 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.59. The stock had a trading volume of 217,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,395. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

