Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 159 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.54. 3,394,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

