Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $683.24. 2,388,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $683.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.01 and a 200 day moving average of $577.85. The company has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

