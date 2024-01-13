The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Toro worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 456,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

