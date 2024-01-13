Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,149 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.23. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $239.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

