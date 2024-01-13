Unionview LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unionview LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 57,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 18,785,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

