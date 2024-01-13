Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

