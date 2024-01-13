Bell Bank Acquires 583 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $167.27. 3,546,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,202. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $173.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

