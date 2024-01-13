Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 4,895 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1,529.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Lamb Weston by 55.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.