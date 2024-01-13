First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $830,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $960,796,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

