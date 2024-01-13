MWA Asset Management Makes New $414,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average is $449.49. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

