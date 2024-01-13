Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 73,013 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average is $449.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

