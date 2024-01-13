CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,714,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

