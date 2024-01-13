CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 332,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $6,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 386,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

