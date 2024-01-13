CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 77 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. 4,542,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04. The stock has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

