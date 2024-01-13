CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,771 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.