CFO4Life Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $94.22. 224,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.