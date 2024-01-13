Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 34,822 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $303,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

