Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $99.50 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

