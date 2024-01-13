Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,229.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,037.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

