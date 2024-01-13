Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $862,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

