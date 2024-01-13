Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.23% of Crane worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

CR traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.28. 208,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,189. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

