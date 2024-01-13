Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.18% of Choice Hotels International worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 179.2% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 302.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,101. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

