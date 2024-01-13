Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 121.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after buying an additional 285,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,957,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.57. 573,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,808. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.49.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.