Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 845 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.21% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ELF traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.61. 704,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $161.06.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,482 shares of company stock worth $12,068,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

