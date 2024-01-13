Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.28% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $264,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.23. 148,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average of $219.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.