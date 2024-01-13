Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

