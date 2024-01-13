Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. 1,479,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

